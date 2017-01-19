Child abuse trial jury hears more medical testimony

Joe Whitaker, 44, is on trial for allegedly injuring his son, Jaden, by shaking the child so hard it caused a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging. Jaden has since recovered from the injuries and suffered no long-term deficits, according to Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle.

Jaden, apparently was close to death when he arrived by ambulance at Johnson City Medical Center’s children’s emergency room on Aug. 15, 2013, and medical tests showed he had bleeding on the surface of the left side of his brain. Pediatric ICU Dr. Melinda Lucas, whose testimony ended the day Wednesday, resumed her time on the witness stand Thursday morning.

Lucas rejected suggestions by defense attorney David Robins that the baby had a genetic defect or some other kind of disorder that could have caused the bleeding.

Jaden was later transferred to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville where more doctors, including specialized neurologists and a child abuse physician, examined him.

The three doctors — pediatric neurologist Dr. Anna Kosentka, child abuse specialist Dr. Mary Palmer and pediatric radiologist Dr. Marianne Neal — spent most of the day testifying about various stages of Jaden’s treatment and progress. All three concluded Jaden’s injuries came from trauma, likely from being shaken, and rejected further suggestions from the defense it was due to something else.

At the time of Whitaker’s arrest, his wife, Charlotte, was also charged, but her case has been dismissed. McArdle said she intends to call Charlotte Whitaker as a witness during the trial.

The day Jaden was injured, Charlotte Whitaker left around 7:30 a.m. to take her older daughter to school and then go to work. According to McArdle’s opening statements, the woman gave young Jaden a bottle as he lay in his crib, then left him with his father.

Testimony from the doctors indicated Whitaker reported changing Jaden’s diaper around 10:30 a.m. and giving him another bottle. There was some concern expressed on the stand that the baby had been left in his pack ‘n’ play crib with no toys. Whitaker apparently noticed something was wrong after taking a nap and being awakened by Jaden whimpering.

Whitaker would later tell EMS workers that when he picked the baby up, he “wasn’t acting right.” Whitaker called his wife and she called 911 before rushing home. An EMS paramedic testified Wednesday that Whitaker didn’t act like he thought a father should in that situation and never asked where Jaden was being taken.

The paramedic told the Whitakers the baby was going to JCMC, and they went to the hospital to be with their son.

It became a child abuse investigation very quickly as medical personnel noted bruising on Jaden’s forehead as well as his inability to breathe properly.

Aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony in this case because the child is younger than 8 years old, and carries a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison.