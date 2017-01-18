Aggravated child abuse trial gets underway with medical testimony

The doctor’s testimony came at the end of the court day Wednesday, the first day of trial for Joe Whitaker, 44, of Johnson City. The stay-at-home dad was charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of shaking his son, Jaden Whitaker, in August 2013.

Opening statements by Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle gave the jury a peek at what the state believes happened — that Whitaker caused a significant brain injury to his son and lied to police about it. Defense attorney David Robbins asked the jury to keep an open mind before rushing to judgement of his client, and suggested there could have been another reason the child developed a brain bleed.

“A child’s voice should never be ignored,” McArdle said. “That child in this case is Jaden Whitaker. Jaden’s body will be a voice for you to listen to and hear what the medical experts will tell you that happened to him.”

She went on to tell the panel that the prosecution has four doctors, and “each and every one of these doctors treated Jaden … were instrumental in part of his care … all came to the same conclusion that Jaden had suffered non-accidental trauma as a result of child abuse.”

At the time of Whitaker’s arrest, his wife Charlotte was also charged, but that case has been dismissed. McArdle said she intends to call Charlotte Whitaker as a witness during the trial.

The day Jaden was injured, Charlotte Whitaker left around 7:30 a.m. to take her older daughter to school and then go to work. According to McArdle’s opening statements, the woman gave young Jaden a bottle as he lay in his crib, then left him with his father.

McArdle told the jury they would hear that Whitaker told an investigator that he changed the baby’s diaper around 10 a.m. and took a nap. He was awakened by the child whimpering, and when he went to pick the baby up he realized something was wrong, according to what he allegedly told law enforcement.

Whitaker apparently called his wife at work, then she called 911.

Three Washington County/Johnson City EMS medical personnel testified about responding to the scene and finding a pale, unresponsive infant in his father’s arms.

“Immediately they noticed bruising around Jaden’s forehead,” McArdle said in her opening. “They will tell you this child was in complete distress. They didn’t know if this child would live.”

Medic Jason Lowe testified that Whitaker approached him with the child lying on his forearm, head in his palm and legs toward his body, then handed the boy off to him.

Lowe said the baby was “white as a sheet of paper,” and had a blue color around his lips, indicating he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. Lowe also said the child’s eyes were open and one pupil was dilated while the other was constricted. He said that was a sign of a brain injury.

Lowe testified that Whitaker “wasn’t acting right,” and didn’t react to the situation like Lowe thought a father should.

“He was standing there, wasn’t crying, wasn’t acting — in my perception — as a father should. They’re usually climbing on my back asking. ‘Where’s my child going? I’m going with you,’ ” Lowe said.

Another medic, Bobbie Ingram, testified she was the one who received the child from Whitaker — McArdle had told the jury that witnesses may relay some of the details differently but end up at the same place — and she took him to the ambulance to begin providing medical assistance.

She and Paramedic Ralph Hilbert began working on the child and tried to start an IV, but due to the baby’s condition couldn’t get access. Hilbert testified he used an intraosseous needle to bore directly into the baby’s leg bone.

It’s a painful process, Hilbert said, but the baby had no reaction at all.

All three medics also testified they observed several bruises on the baby’s forehead — something later explained by the mother to a doctor as injuries from his bumping into things as he learned to crawl.

On cross examination of the medics, Robbins asked questions about their experience recognizing signs of a stroke and whether the child exhibited any of those signs. All three said their assessments were that the child had a head injury.

Dr. Melinda Lucas, a pediatric intensive care physician at Niswonger Children’s Hospital at Johnson City Medical Center, testified that when she saw Jaden, she had “a sinking feeling in my stomach because he was not doing well at all.”

Lucas said the baby wasn’t moving, needed assistance to breathe and would stiffen, then go limp.

“He was not cold, but cool to the touch,” she said. “When you looked in his eyes, the left pupil was about twice the size of the right pupil … he also had some circular bruises on his forehead.

“You realize he’s dying in front of you, and if you don’t do something he’s not going to be around or he’s going to be severely brain damaged.”

Lucas said the child’s condition met the “criteria for a significant head injury and he had significant pressure in his head and probably there is some shifting in the brain due to swelling.”

Tests would later show the child’s brain had shifted to the right about an inch, which led her to conclude “the cause of his bleeding in the brain (was) most likely child abuse. Shaken baby syndrome,” Lucas testified.

Lucas said in assessing what treatment steps to take, the medical team at JCMC determined Jaden needed the services of a pediatric neurosurgeon. At the time, there was no pediatric neurosurgeon at JCMC, so he was transferred by helicopter to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Judge Lisa Rice adjourned for the day after the prosecution finished with direct examination of Lucas. She will return Thursday for cross examination.

Aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony in this case because the child is younger than 8 years, and carries 15 to 25 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick is assisting McArdle in prosecuting the case.