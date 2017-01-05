Jury selection begins for Anthony Lacy trial

Because the courtroom’s seating capacity is only 125, half the potential jurors appeared in the morning, and the rest made their appearance after lunch. Two separate jury panels will be formed from the 250 individuals.

Sixteen of the jurors selected from the two jury panels could hear the trial of Lacy, who is accused in the bludgeoning death of Danny Ray Vance, 56, at his home in Roan Mountain on July 4, 2014. A co-defendant, Demetrice Dontrail Cordell, is not facing a death sentence and will be tried separately.

Judge Lisa Rice listened to potential jurors who said they could not sit on a jury or be sequestered in a trial that may take up to two weeks, from March 20 through April 1. The potential jurors were also asked to answer a questionnaire that was 17 pages long and consisted of 96 questions. Many of the questions consisted of several parts.

Four attorneys had a hand in developing the questionnaire: 1st Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark, Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks and defense attorneys Gene Scott and Jim Bowman. A draft of the questionnaire was presented to the court during a motions hearing on Dec. 6. Judge Stacy Street ordered the attorneys to have the final version of the questionnaire by Dec. 15.

The jurors were told the completed questionnaires would not be distributed to anyone except the judge and attorneys in the case. The documents would be considered personal and confidential.

After receiving the questionnaires, the potential jurors were told not to read or listen to any news of the Lacy case, not to conduct any independent research on the murder and to turn off the television or computer if some information about the case appeared.

The questionnaire was designed to provide information on the lives, work and philosophies of the potential jurors. The questions include several on employment, education, military service, religious activities, civic activities, attitude toward law enforcement, media and feelings about the death penalty.

The court is being especially careful in all parts of the Lacy trial because of the chance of a death sentence, which would cause all parts of the trial, including all preliminary actions, to be intensely scrutinized.