Man in jail for killing Michael Jordan's dad makes police misconduct claim

Court documents obtained by the News & Observer of Raleigh say a phone call from James Jordan’s cellphone after he was killed was made to the son of the Robeson County sheriff, who was dealing drugs.

Lawyers for 42-year-old Daniel Green say Sheriff Hubert Stone didn’t want the Jordan investigation to entangle his son, so the sheriff steered authorities toward investigating the crime as a carjacking.

Green admitted helping dispose of James Jordan’s body after the July 1993 killing, but says he wasn’t around when co-defendant Larry Demery shot him.

Demery testified against Green in a plea deal.