Man bound over on attempted robbery, assault charges after Elizabethton McDonald's incident

Dalton Lee Showe, 20, 128 Country Garden Road, Johnson City, was bound over on charges of aggravated assault and attempted robbery. Joshua David Deloach, address unavailable, was bound over on a charge of aiding and abetting. Both men are scheduled to appear in Carter County Criminal Court on April 6.

Police said the victim in the assault suffered a broken left nasal bone, and other facial injuries and swelling. The officers said the victim initially told them he was standing outside the restaurant, talking to friends when a man later identified as Showe came to him and asked for a cigarette lighter. Police said the victim later changed his story, saying Showe asked him for marijuana.

Police said McDonald’s security camera showed Showe and Deloach standing inside the restaurant shortly before the assault and looking outside. They said the video showed Showe approach the victim, speak briefly to him and then strike him in the face. They said the video also showed Showe searching the victim’s pockets after he had fallen to the ground. Police said Deloach aided Showe by keeping the victim’s friends from coming to his aid during the assault.