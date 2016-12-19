Civil rights intimidation case bound over for student in ETSU 'gorilla mask' incident, more charges added

Tristan Rettke, 18, Hendersonville, appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday for a preliminary hearing in the case, which stems from a Sept. 28 incident at Borchuck Plaza, an area outside ETSU’s Sherrod Library designed as a free speech zone. Assistant District Attorney Will Monk asked Judge Robert Lincoln to add disorderly conduct and inciting a riot charges to the warrant.

Three men who witnessed Rettke’s alleged intrusion on the otherwise peaceful protest, which was organized to highlight a rash of law enforcement shooting unarmed black men, said they felt his actions were threatening and racially intimidating, included one who pulled out his phone to video the incident and stream it live on Facebook as it unfolded.

Thomas Madison, who was not part of the rally but stopped by on his way to a class, said he began videoing and asked Rettke what was his purpose for being there. On the video, Rettke can be heard saying in a muffled voice that he was there to support the protesters.

“He said, ‘I identify as a gorilla,’” Madison testified. “I took that as a reference to me being black. And I took him wearing a mask at a Black Lives Matter protest … the fact black people historically been called monkeys.”

Madison also testified that he took the bananas being tied up with rope as “a very serious threat … when you come offer me a banana this close to my face, it’s calling me a monkey, and I’m not a monkey,” he said, demonstrating that Rettke was just inches from Madison’s face during the encounter.

Jaylen Grimes testified Rettke wrapped a rope around the bananas over and over, then pulled the ends of the rope, which sliced through the fruit. Grimes said he viewed the rope as a noose and took it as a reference to historical lynching of African Americans.

Jeremiah Pearson testified he had helped organize the BLM rally, but was in class when it started. He received a message that something was going on at the event, so he went to investigate.

“I seen a student in a mask, holding a rope and asking people, ‘Do you want bananas,’ and holding up a sack that had a Southern flag,” Pearson testified, referring to a burlap sack with the Confederate flat on it. Pearson also said Rettke said several times that “’I’m doing what you’re doing.’”

“I never felt that type of fear in my life,” Pearson said about what he felt as the events occurred. He said the impression he got from Rettke using the rope to cut the bananas in half was “snapping someone’s neck.”

During his questioning of the witnesses, defense attorney Patrick Denton asked the men if they could have misinterpreted what Rettke meant by his actions that day. The witnesses said their distinct impression was that Rettke was implying that African American’s are apes, which eat bananas, and the Confederate flag was meant to intimidate them, as well.

After hearing all the testimony, Lincoln quickly determined there was probable cause to bind the case over to a grand jury. Rettke, who is not longer attending ETSU, will remain on the same bond while his case is pending. He will appear in Criminal Court early next year.