Trial date set for Sheriff 's $6.5 million lawsuit against Sullivan County

Venable said Washington County Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley has been appointed to hear the case after some local judges recused themselves and a tentative mid-April court date has been set.

As originally filed, the lawsuit sought more money for the fiscal year that drew to a close June 30. Anderson’s attorneys have asked that it be amended to include a claim of underfunding for the current fiscal year as well, which began July 1.

Anderson sought an $8.8 million increase this year over what the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex received last fiscal year.

