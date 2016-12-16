logo

no avatar
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Trial date set for Sheriff 's $6.5 million lawsuit against Sullivan County

J. H. OSBORNE, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 9:26 AM

BLOUNTVILLE — A tentative trial date has been set for Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson’s $6.5 million lawsuit against the county, filed more than a year ago and claiming inadequate funding for the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex, County Mayor Richard Venable told commissioners earlier this week.

Venable said Washington County Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley has been appointed to hear the case after some local judges recused themselves and a tentative mid-April court date has been set.

As originally filed, the lawsuit sought more money for the fiscal year that drew to a close June 30. Anderson’s attorneys have asked that it be amended to include a claim of underfunding for the current fiscal year as well, which began July 1.

Anderson sought an $8.8 million increase this year over what the sheriff’s office, county jail and jail annex received last fiscal year.

More about the suit from the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You