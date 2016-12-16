Judge issues gag order in Johnson County juvenile murder case

Johnson County Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Holloway said the gag order was filed in her office by Sessions Court Judge William Bliss Hawkins, who has Juvenile Court jurisdiction in Johnson County.

Holloway said at 2:30 p.m. Friday that although the gag order has been filed, it was not available to her to distribute to the public because Judge Hawkins had taken the court file home with him for the weekend.

Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece said the boy has been extradited from another state and appeared in Juvenile Court Friday morning. Reece said he has not received a written copy if the gag order, but was informed that the judge had issued the order from the bench Friday morning. He said he could not discuss anything further about the case or the investigation at the time.

The boy is accused of killing Shaw when he was 11 years old. First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark said Wednesday that the case involved a defendant who was the youngest with such a serious charge in his career. He said the decision on whether to try the boy as a juvenile will require a motion filed by him, which would cause the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to order a mental evaluation and an analysis of several other factors, such as age, seriousness of the crime and whether he was treatable under the juvenile justice system.

After receiving the input from the District Attorney’s office and the Department of Children’s Services, the decision on whether to try the boy as an adult would be made by Hawkins.

At the time of the death, deputies reported that the woman was found about 100 yards from the home at 707 Shaw Ward Road. Investigators said they were treating the death as a homicide, standard procedure in the case of most unattended deaths until proven otherwise.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities developed the boy as a suspect in the case and announced his arrest in another state on Tuesday.