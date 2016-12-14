SW Virginia man receives 11 years for child abuse

Christopher Johnson, 22, Jonesville, entered an Alford plea in September on charges of malicious wounding of a child. An Alford plea is when a defendant does not admit guilt but admits the prosecution could likely prove the charge. Johnson was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday and will also serve nine years of supervised probation once he is released.

Charges were brought against Johnson in 2015 after a child in his care was admitted to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe head injuries. The child was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Doctors from both facilities testified the injuries sustained by the child were not accidental and were caused by violent shaking, according to the release.

