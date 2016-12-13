New Century Coal scheme sentences net defendants collective 284 months

Authorities say the scheme was created by Brian C. Rose, 37, a Kentucky native living in Piney Flats.

Rose and eight of the defendants were originally indicted in June 2014, but a superseding indictment filed in December 2015 added three people — including Rose’s father — to the list of those charged. One of the people listed in the indictment was granted pretrial diversion and one, the only female involved, has yet to resolve her case.

“Brian Rose led New Century Coal, which advertised that it developed Blue Gem coal, a special type of coal used in the manufacture of computer electronics,” U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr said. “New Century Coal staff sold shares in nine different limited partnerships and falsely represented the existence of coal reserves, profitability, and ownership of the coal mines. No coal was ever developed and 90 percent of the investor funds was diverted to support the extravagant lifestyles of the men referenced above, including thoroughbred horses, multiple homes, ARCA Truck Racing, and extensive travel.”

The 10 men and their prison sentences include:

• Brian C. Rose, 37, Piney Flats, 108 months;

• Hugh Sackett, 86, Anderson, South Carolina, 12 months;

• Robert McGregor, 38, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 12 months;

• Johnny D. Phillips, 35, Bowling Green, 30 months;

• Dallas McRae, 46, Orlando, Florida, 24 months;

• Thomas Berry, 36, Bowling Green, 27 months;

• Jason Smith, 41, Franklin, Kentucky, 27 months;

• David Rose, 66, Louisville, Kentucky, 18 months;

• Jim Robinson, 57, New Albany, Indiana, two months; and

• Brent Loveall, 33, Louisville, 24 months.

Ray Spears’ case was deferred for 18 months while he completes a probationary period of pretrial diversion. Jenifer Key’s case is still pending.

“As a result of the investigation efforts and joint aggressive collection by the federal agencies involved with this case, the Department of Justice expects to be able to return some of what they lost to the victims of this fraud,” Harr said.

Federal agents seized homes, cars, horses, cash, and personal property purchased with investor funds, according to court documents. Some of that property is in Johnson City, but most parcels are in Kentucky.

New Century Coal was not Rose's first business dealing targeted by a governmental agency.

The Kentucky Environmental and Public Protection Cabinet issued an August 2007 press release detailing a permanent restraining order prohibiting Jupiter Energy LLC and it's operators — Brian Rose, his brother Jason Rose and two others — from doing business in that state without disclosing their "negative legal history in writing to potential customers."

Rose abandoned another defunct business called Earth Energy Exploration after Kentucky and Indiana authorities began investigating it. That's when he moved to Johnson City and created New Century Coal.

But it wasn't a situation where Rose suddenly created these businesses without any exposure.

Rose's father, David Rose, was an oil and gas company founder who took millions of dollars from people with promises of large returns. Between 1983 and 2009, David Rose created numerous coal and gas companies that dissolved amid investor questions about their money. A history of David Rose's business career is detailed in a 2006 article published in the Louisville, Kentucky-based Courier-Journal.

Two years before Brian Rose started New Century Coal, his father pleaded guilty to 21 counts of defrauding investors and one count of willfully evading more than $200,000 in taxes on an income of $3.5 million in 2000 and 2001.

As part of the plea agreement, the elder Rose was ordered to pay more than $2.9 million in restitution to 60 victims. He paid the first $1 million in court as he entered his plea and agreed to a 52-month prison sentence for the two separate charges that were combined for this trial.

Agencies involved in the New Century Coal investigation included the U.S. Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations and the Securities & Exchange Commission Enforcement Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Helen Smith, Corey Shipley, and Anne-Marie Svolto represented the United States.