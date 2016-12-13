Man bound over on attempted bank robbery charge

Alexander Nelson Leroy, 33, 112 Hickory Hollow Road, Apt. 1, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery. He was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Tuesday and waived a preliminary hearing on the charge. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Leroy and ordered him to report to Criminal Court on April 6. Leroy’s bond was set at $5,000.

The charge stems from an alleged robbery attempt at the Carter County Bank on Bemberg Road on Dec. 8. Elizabethton Police Department officers responded to a panic alarm shortly before noon. Bank employees told the officers a man came into the bank and appeared to be completing paperwork for a deposit or withdrawal. They said he remained at the work station for several minutes.

The employees told police the man approached a teller with a deposit ticket with the amount of $500,000 written on it and no other information. After looking at the deposit slip, the teller asked the man if he was an account holder. After the man said he was, the teller began asking him specific questions to establish his identity and his account.

The man would not provide the specific information, but told the teller it would be a “withdrawal.” The teller realized the man was attempting a robbery. The teller noticed the man had something in his pocket and she feared for her safety. She told the man that the branch did not have $500,000 and said the man then told her she “would need to find out if someone else could get it.”

The teller then activated the panic alarm and walked to the other teller and warned of the robbery attempt. The tellers then told the man they did not have the money available. They said he responded by telling them to give him the money in their drawers. After they told him they could not access that money, they said he left the bank.

Bank officials told police the man wore a red sweatshirt, hat and blond wig. They said he acted nervous and kept one hand in his pocket, leading to the suspicion he had a gun. When he left, he was seen driving over a curb and shrubbery, before exiting by driving the wrong way in the drive-thru lane. A description of a dark SUV and a license plate number were provided to police by a witness.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on West G Street. Leroy was identified as the driver and officers said he matched the description of the attempted robber. A blond wig was also found in the car. Officers also found a deposit slip on which was written “$500,000,” along with a black bank bag.

Leroy told investigators he had been to Eastman Credit Union, where he was attempting to make a withdrawal. He said he normally banked in Johnson City and had not been to the Elizabethton branch before Thursday.