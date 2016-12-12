Two charged in Nathaniel Drive murder case set for April trial

Aaron Charles Garland, 21, Elizabethton, and Dallas Latwan Sarden, Greeneville, are charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Aug. 18 death of Karen K. Parker, 59, inside her residence at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Apt. 24. Parker was found dead in her apartment by a maintenance worker. Police said she was smothered to death.

In a brief hearing Monday, Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street set the men for trial April 25-27, but that could change if a motion to sever the two’s cases filed by Sarden’s attorney is granted.

Defense attorney Patrick Denton, who was appointed to represent Sarden, filed the motion in court Monday. Afterward, he said the issue that comes into play is the statements both men gave to police and how those might be presented if they choose to testify at trial. Denton said if Garland’s statement is presented at trial, and implicates Sarden, and then Garland doesn’t testify, then Sarden’s loses his right to confrontation of his accuser. The case would be true for Garland as well.

Street said in order for him to make a ruling on such a motion he needs to see both statements ahead of a hearing. Garland’s statement is already in the record when it was presented at a hearing in July when his court-appointed attorney, Bill Francisco, tried to keep it out. That motion was denied.

Denton said he will file Sarden’s statement later this week. The two men became suspects in Parker’s death after investigators tied them to purchases made with a credit card allegedly stolen from Parker.

The men were being held on unrelated charges in Kingsport when JCPD Investigator Justin Adams went to the Kingsport Police Department to interview them. When he talked to Garland — which was video recorded with Adams’ iPad — Adams told him he was investigating a stolen credit card. Garland told Adams that Sarden had stayed with him at a Johnson City apartment and came in one day with a credit card he told Garland he’d stolen.

Garland told police Sarden offered to buy him food and cigarettes, and Garland said he wasn’t going to refuse free stuff. The interrogation eventually led to Adams telling Garland the woman whose credit card Sarden had been using was dead. On the video, Garland got quiet and said he didn’t know anything about it. He also said he believed he needed an attorney, so the interview ended.

At that point, Garland was not charged in the Johnson City case but was held on a Kingsport robbery charge as well as a violation of probation from Washington County.

Garland appeared before Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street in August on the probation violation, and the judge revoked probation and the bond on which Garland had been released. He also appointed Francisco to represent Garland at that time. Garland was being held in the Sullivan County jail, and at various times in a suicide watch cell.

A Sullivan County jailer testified about the conditions in a suicide cell. Officer Daniel Price said Garland was in an approximate 9 foot by 9 foot cell with two other inmates, clothed only in a “smock” and only allowed out for 30 to 40 minutes three times a week. At some point in Garland’s stay, he asked Price to get a message to an investigator that he wanted to talk about his involvement in a murder.

When Garland was able to talk to Adams, he told the officer that he would give a statement if he was allowed to be transferred to the Washington County Detention Center. That actually did happen, but primarily because Garland had a court appearance Sept. 30 on the murder charge. Adams took Garland to the police department where he took a statement, which was the one in question in the motion.

Francisco argued that Garland had an attorney at the time, so for him to be interrogated by police was a violation of his right to remain silent. But Street ruled that while Garland had representation at the time on the probation violation charge, he made the initial contact with Adams, so his right to remain silent was not violated.

Sarden and Garland remain jailed on $100,000 bond each. Their next court appearance is the motion to sever hearing Jan. 11.