Man enters guilty plea in Kingsport murder

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper, Abram Jeremiah Amos, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with no parole. Amos entered the plea Monday morning in Criminal Court in Blountville.

The incident occurred on Sept. 19 2015, in the 1000 block of Reedy Place. In responding to a repot of shots fired, Kingsport police found Samuel J. Sturgill, 23, lying in the roadway. An affidavit later filed by investigators stated that witness saw Sturgill exiting a car that contained Amos when he was shot in the lower back. Sturgill was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center where he died.

More about the case from the Kingsport Times-News.