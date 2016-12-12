Dylann Roof's defense wants Charleston church survivor's testimony struck

The defense team for Dylann Roof argues in court papers filed Monday comments made by one of the survivors of the Emanuel AME Church shooting could influence other witnesses who were in the courtroom at the time.

Felicia Sanders testified last week Roof belonged in “the pit of hell.” Defense attorneys requested a mistrial, saying her testimony was suggestive he should get the death penalty.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel denied that motion and allowed Sanders’ testimony to remain in the record. In their new filing, Roof’s defense team asks the judge to reconsider that decision and also to instruct further witnesses to leave their opinions on potential sentences out of their testimony.

Roof faces 33 federal charges including hate crimes. He faces a possible death sentence.