The managing company denies the allegation and in a counterclaim alleges the owners engaged in near daily meddling with the operations of the club.

Bristol Preservation LLC (the owner of the country club) filed a lawsuit in Sullivan County Law Court in October naming IGC-Bristol Country Club, Integrity Golf Company and Knight 39 Holdings as the defendants.

The matter has since been transferred to U.S. District Court in Greenville, and earlier this month IGC-Bristol Country Club filed a response to the lawsuit.

More about the suit from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.