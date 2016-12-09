Triple murder guilty plea nets Jonesborough man life without parole

Henry, 39, admitted he killed his father, Robert Henry, his mother Melody Henry and his aunt, Barbara Hammonds, then fled to New Orleans after he tossed the gun off a bridge into the Nolichucky River in October 2015. Henry was given an opportunity to publicly speak to his family as the hearing concluded, but he declined.

“They know how I feel. I’ve been in contact with them,” he said, as he glanced over his shoulder to where they sat in the courtroom. After the hearing, relatives who attended the hearing, including Henry’s sisters Teresa and Tiffany, also declined to speak publicly as they cried and consoled each other.

As part of the plea agreement, Henry was sentenced to life without parole on each of the murder convictions. The sentences will run concurrent. All other charges related to the case were dismissed.

