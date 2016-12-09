Blue Plum $49K embezzlement case could be resolved next month

Deanna Hays, 50, Johnson City, is charged with theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery. Hays was the executive director of the Blue Plum festival and handled other downtown Johnson City events for the Blue Plum Organization. Part of her duties included handling the financial affairs of the organization, which gave her access to thousands of dollars earmarked for festival vendors and other events like First Friday and the Christmas parade.

Hays was arrested June 21, a little more than two weeks after the 2016 Blue Plum festival wrapped up. The charges against her came after board members of Friends of Olde DownTowne Inc. (Known as the Blue Plum Organization), which runs downtown Johnson City events, including Blue Plum, discovered money was missing from the nonprofit’s accounts, and someone had forged two signatures.

Two board members, group President Shannon Castillo and Vice President Tracy Johnson, told police Hays had signed their names to 38 checks without their permission.

The 38 checks totaled $49,950, according to a court record, and were written between September 2015 through the beginning of June, just as this year’s annual festival got underway.

The missing funds were not reported to police until June 14, according to court records.

Police said of the 38 checks, 20 were passed at Capital Bank, 503 N. State of Franklin Road, for $22,900; 15 were passed at First Tennessee Bank, 2112 N. Roan St., for $23,800; one check was passed at Capital Bank in Jonesborough for $900; one check was passed at First Tennessee Bank, 3210 Peoples St., for $750; and one was written to A.R. Childress, one of Hays’ children.

Hays was arraigned on the charges in September and the case was set for Friday for a plea deadline.

“Your honor, I’ve received an offer from General McArdle. We respectfully request one more reset so I can discuss it with my client,” defense attorney Stephanie Sherwood announced to Judge Lisa Rice.

McArdle told the judge, “I think we’re in agreement it’s a plea. It’s just disposition we’re working on and more than likely will result in a sentencing hearing.”

McArdle also announced to the judge that the state will oppose judicial diversion if Hays seeks that as a resolution to the case.

Until earlier this week, Blue Plum board members had declined to speak extensively about the allegations against Hays or the destiny of the organization. And even though 2016 festival vendors are still owed money, officials said there are plans to have a Blue Plum Festival next year.