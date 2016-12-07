Four men facing first degree murder in Carter courts on Tuesday

Three of the men were in Criminal Court, while the fourth, Demetrius Deshawn Covington had a bond hearing in Sessions Court. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered Covington to be held without bond on the charge that he killed his 3-year-old stepson. Ja’Kari Phillips.

Judge Stacy Street presided over two motion hearings involving three defendants in first-degree murder cases and a sentencing hearing for one of the three on other convictions on two incidents that took place in jail while being held in pretrial confinement.

Street sentenced Anthony Joseph Lacy to a total of four years in the two incidents. He was sentenced to three years on convictions of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in which Corrections Officer Dwight Lacey was injured. He was sentenced to another year on a conviction of felony reckless endangerment. The convictions were handed down on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 by different juries. Patrick Denton was defense attorney in both cases.

The first hearing on Tuesday was for Eric James Azotea, accused of killing a Sullivan County couple Arthur Gibson Jr. and Amber Terrell in January 2015 at his Pinecrest home.

The second hearing involved Anthony Joseph Lacy and Demetrice Dontrail Cordell, who are accused in the July 4, 2014, murder of Danny Ray Vance.

Street made it clear that Lacy would go to trial on the murder charge from March 20-31. There was a question on whether co-defendant Cordell’s trial would be held at a different time.

The prosecutors in both cases will be District Attorney General Tony Clark and Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks.

Cordell’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Melanie Sellers, said the ability of her client to assist her in his defense has been made more difficult because of serious eye problems which may lead to blindness. The conditions are panuveitis and papilledema.

Sellers said she first learned of Cordell’s eye problem on Friday while she was preparing for the hearing. Cordell has been housed in the Washington County Detention Center. His condition may require treatment at Vanderbilt Hospital, Sellers said.

Sellers said Cordell’s sight is so bad that he could not read documents or see photographs, making it extremely difficult to prepare his defense.

Because of his condition, Cordell could be tried later than Lacy. Unlike Lacy, Cordell is not facing a possible death sentence.

Street was able to set Azotea’s trial for Sept 11-23. That case also includes a possible death sentence. Street said the timing of the case after the new fiscal year has begun allows the County Commission time to set a budget to cover the expense of a death penalty case. Having two such cases in the same fiscal year would be a large burden on the county’s finances.

Some of the costs were revealed in the preparation for Lacy’s trial. Street said there will be 500 people designated as potential jurors who will require lodging and meals. In order to expedite the process of selecting a jury from such a large pool, Street and the attorneys went through a questionnaire that was 10 pages long and contained more than 90 questions. Many of the questions had several parts.

Because the trials involve the death penalties, two expereinced attorneys have been appointed for both Lacy and Azotea. Lacy’s attorneys are Gene Scott and Jim Bowman. The team for Azotea was changed after Steve Finney discovered he had once prosecuted Azotea when he was an assistant district attorney general.

In Finney’s place, Street appointed Dan Smith of Jonesbourough to be co-counsel with Scott. Street said Smith is not credentialed to be a defense attorney in a murder case involving the death sentence, but the judge said Smith is eminently qualified. Smith is a retired judge advocate with the Marine Corps. He then served 15 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Tennessee, prior to setting up his private practice in 2007.

Despite all that experience, Street said Smith will be required by the state to attend a a course in capital trials to learn all the nuances of such trials.

Street set the next motion hearings on Jan. 24 for Lacy and Jan. 25 for Azotea. He laid down strict deadlines for filing motions to be considered.