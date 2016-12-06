No bond for accused child killer in Elizabethton

Demetrius Deshawn Covington, 28, was arraigned in General Sessions Court Monday morning on counts of first-degree murder and aggravated child neglect in the death of Ja’Kari Phillips, but General Sessions Judge Keith Bowers Jr. did not decide whether to allow bond until this morning’s hearing.

Bowers set a preliminary hearing date for Jan. 13.

Assistant District Attorney General Mark Hill argued that Covington continue to be held in the Carter County Jail without bond. He argued against a bond because of the seriousness of the case involving the death of a 3-year-old and because Covington was found in Dayton, Ohio, after the boy’s mother took the child to the hospital. Hill’s appointed attorney, Gregory Norris, had argued for bond.

Covington disappeared after Ja’Kari’s mother took the child to the hospital after he allegedly fell in a bathtub on Nov. 18. Covington was initially charged with aggravated child neglect on Nov. 21. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder on Nov. 22, after Ja’Kari was pronounced dead. Covington was also placed on the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted List at that time.

Covington was found Nov. 23 at an apartment complex on Central Avenue in Dayton, Ohio. He was taken back to Carter County on Dec. 2.