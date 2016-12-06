Judge decides to set no bond for Covington

Covington was arraigned on Monday, but Bowers decided to hold a separate hearing on Tuesday on the matter of Covington’s bond.

During Monday’s arraignment, Covington’s attorney, Gregory Norris, argued that a bond be set. Norris said everyone is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. Assistant District Attorney General Mark Hill pointed out that Covington fled to Ohio after the boy was injured and was brought back by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 2.

Covington disappeared after Ja’Kari’s mother took the boy to the hospital on Nov. 18. She told police Covington said the boy was injured when he fell in the bathtub. After Ja’Kari’s death and Covington’s disappearance, a warrant was issued for him charging him with first-degree murder and he was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 10 Most Wanted List.

Bowers set Covington’s preliminary hearing for Jan. 13.

Bowers also scheduled Covington to face two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 13. The two charges are simple possession of a drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.