Piumbini to get new preliminary hearing

The deficiency that made some recordings difficult or impossible to understand has been corrected, but several attorneys in unrelated cases have complained about the inadequate recordings.

The motion to remand Piumbini’s preliminary hearing was filed by the defendant’s attorney, Patrick Denton. He said in the motion that “the recording of the original preliminary hearing conducted on Jan. 11, 2016, is at varying points inaudible or unintelligible according to local court reporters. Consequently, the proceeding cannot by transcribed.”

At the same time Street set the date for the preliminary hearing, he also scheduled Piumbini’s trial in Criminal Court for Feb. 14-16. Piumbini was reindicted by a Carter County grand jury Nov. 7 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault (serious injury) and aggravated assault (weapon).

In the indictment, the state contends Piumbini attempted to kill Steven Jirka in a field next to 193 Ivy Oak Drive on Nov. 14, 2015. Elizabethton Police Department officers said they found Piumbini standing over Jirka. Officers said Piumbini told them he had shot Jirka in self-defense.

On the same day Street remanded the Piumbini case for a public hearing, he dealt with another high-profile case in which the audio of the preliminary hearing was poor. That was the case of Kelly Lee Pitts, who is accused of opening fire on Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, three deputies, and three civilians, wounding two, in the Stoney Creek community, on Dec. 16, 2015.

Pitts is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Although the original discs of Pitts’ preliminary hearing were unsatisfactory, enhanced recordings have proven satisfactory.

Street set Jan. 30 for the next hearing for Pitts.