Man already in jail sentenced to eight years

Christopher Neal Dove, 31, also pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism under $500. Judge Stacy Street ordered Dove to serve the new sentences concurrently with a three-year sentence on a conviction of sale of schedule II and schedule III drugs and promotion of methamphetamine. That sentence was effective Sept. 16, 2015.

The latest guilty plea stems from an Aug. 10, 2015 undercover drug purchase by the Elizabethton Police Department in the parking lot of Peebles, 730 W. Elk Ave. Officers said they were aware there was already an arrest warrant on Dove from the earlier drug charges and took him into custody.

During a search of his vehicle, plastic bags were found under the front passenger floorboard. One bag was identified as containing methamphetamine. The other contained sea salt that officer ssaid Dove admitted he was attempting to sell as crystal methamphetamine.

Dove was already facing a charge of violation of probation on the schedule II and III drug convictions from 2014. As a result, Street revoked the probation on Sept. 16, 2015, and sentenced him to three years.

Dove was also fined $2,025 and court costs following his guilty pleas. As part of the plea agreement, Dove will not apply for alternative sentencing.