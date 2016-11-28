Johnson City man arraigned on vehicular homicide charge

Anthony L. Hammonds Jr., 19, 114 Vandover Road, No. 21, was indicted on the vehicular homicide charge, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and violation of the financial responsibility law. Judge Lisa Rice appointed the public defender’s office to represent Hammonds because he is still in jail and said he can’t pay for one himself.

Hammonds’ friend and passenger, Michael “Mikey” Conley, 24, died in the June 4 crash shortly before 4 p.m. on East Main Street near the Carter County line. Hammonds later told police he didn’t see Conley after the car crashed, and he ran from the scene because he though the car would explode. He remains jailed on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Rice again Jan. 17.

Hammonds was just one of more than 200 cases on Monday’s dockets for Rice and Judge Stacy Street.

In another case, Steven France, 32, 1025 Johnson Ave., appeared before Rice for a plea deadline on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest. According to information released after France’s arrest, the investigation revealed he allegedly assaulted a victim, who wasn’t named, and kept her from leaving the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, France ran from them, according to reports. The victim was sent to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment for “severe” injuries, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Robin Ray told Rice that France called the victim from jail until the woman had the detention center number blocked on her phone. Ray also said she’s listened to numerous phone calls between France and relatives in which he talked about contacting the victim. Rice warned France he could have no contact with the woman. His next court appearance is Feb. 27 for a plea deadline.

Delmar Mack Jr., 46, 300 Delaware St., also appeared in Rice’s courtroom on a re-indictment that reflects wording consistent with the charges against him, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle. Mack was arrested in February after a shooting incident. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder, but when a grand jury indicted him, the charges were increased to attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated rape.

Mack’s attorney, Gene Scott, asked Rice to approve a mental evaluation for his client.