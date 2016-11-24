Defense says state withheld evidence prior to Moses Ballard murder trial

Moses Ballard Jr., 32, of Johnson City, was convicted Aug. 25 of second-degree murder in the July 4, 2014, early morning shooting death of Michael “Tito” Rowe, 30, who was sitting in a vehicle outside an East Myrtle Avenue residence talking to another person.

Defense attorney Chris Byrd's motion details pre-trial discovery he obtained from prosecutors, which he said included exterior photographs of Rowe’s vehicle with trajectory rods inserted into the bullet holes and interior photos of the driver’s door. None of the photos showed the trajectory rods penetrating the interior of the driver’s door, according to Byrd’s motion.

“None of these photographs depicted any of the orange rods penetrating into the interior of the front driver’s side door. No reports detailing the trajectories of the various shots were included in discovery. No markers or other indicators of bullet holes in the interior of the car were displayed. Only one exit hole going into the interior of the vehicle (near the bottom left rear corner of the door) could be seen from the photographs provided in discovery,” the motions states.

Byrd went on to state in the motion that at no time did any police or expert’s report indicate any bullet penetrated the interior of the vehicle. Even when Byrd examined the car at the police department’s impound lot, the orange rods were not present nor were there any markers to show where bullets impacted the door on the exterior or interior. Additionally, Byrd noted, the investigating officer made no mention of an exit hole on the interior of the door except for the hole near the bottom left corner.

During Ballard’s murder trial in August, prosecutors had the car delivered to the courthouse for the jury to inspect up close. The media was also allowed a few minutes to photograph the car from all sides, but the judge, prosecutors, Byrd and Ballard all remained on the other side of a fence — with the driver’s side facing them and the driver’s door was closed — and did not approach the car at any time.

Byrd said he later learned that the first thing jurors wanted to do when they started deliberating the case was to go look at the car again.

“The main premise of the state’s case was that Mr. Rowe had been struck by a round that proved fatal while inside the Accord, not in the street during the gunfight with Ballard. The state sought to explain through the testimony of Dr. Nicole Masian how Mr. Rowe could have sustained the wounds he did while not leaving any blood or tissue matter in the vehicle,” Byrd wrote, referring to the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Rowe.

Masian testified it was likely the bullet that went through the upper part of the driver’ door was the fatal shot to Rowe. But Byrd argues in his motion that there was no evidence presented to show Masian had any expertise in testifying about crime scene reconstruction, and that her field of speciality was determining cause and manner of death.

On Aug. 26, the day after the trial concluded, Byrd said he read coverage of the trial in the Johnson City Press and saw — for the first time — the photograph of the trajectory rod that entered the exterior of the driver’s door and exited on the interior side of the door.

“Defense counsel was never provided with any evidence the authorities had inserted these trajectory rods into the vehicle in this manner at any time from the point the police took possession of the vehicle,” Byrd wrote in his motion. “This interior hole was not visible from any of the materials provided in discovery. Nothing tipped off defense counsel that the car was being presented in a manner different from his it had been presented in discover. If the photograph of the interior had not been published in the newspaper, defense consel would never have known the car had been presented in that manner.”

It’s Byrd’s position that the state’s failure to provide the information, in effect, denied Ballard a fair trial, therefore denying him due process.

“The summation of these events is the state presented a crucial piece of evidence to the jury in a manner never previously discussed or disclosed to defense counsel, in contradiction to the sworn testimony of the lead investigator on the case, and in conjunction with the ‘hypothetical’ testimony of an expert witness whose qualifications to testify about this issue and methods used to reach this opinion were not disclosed to the defense prior to or during trial,” Byrd said in the motion.

He further said the state was “concealing its cards” until played at trial, which prevented the defense from an opportunity to investigate that crucial piece of evidence.

Byrd said undisclosed evidence presented at trial was one basis for a new trial, and that the discovery violation prevented the judge from effectively sitting as the 13th juror in the case. He also maintains the proof was not sufficient for a second-degree murder conviction.

Judge Stacy Street sentenced Ballard in October to serve 38 years in prison for Rowe’s death.

No date for a motion hearing is set at this time.