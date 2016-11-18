Harmon bound over on rape of a child, incest charges

David Arthur Harmon, 45, 469 Cloudland Drive, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday morning, but chose to waive his rights to the hearing and agreed to be bound over on the charges. Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered Harmon to report to Criminal Court on Jan. 20.

The charges against Hamon were placed on July 28, after Deputy Paul Morrell of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Harmon’s residence on a domestic disturbance call.

Upon arrival, Morrell said a family member told him Harmon had sexually assaulted a child. Morrell said Harmon also told him he had done something and wanted to confess.

Harmon was taken to the sheriff’s department, where Morrell said he confessed to 13 different incidents. Morrell said Harmon said the assaults occurred during the past six months, both in Roan Mountain and on Smalling Road in Johnson City.