UPDATE: Jackson found guilty of Johnson City murder

Jackson also was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment.

Evidence in a first-degree murder case was handed to the jury around 11:15 Thursday morning after attorneys summarized their cases and the judge read an hour’s worth of jury instructions.

The jury has been out since taking lunch — approximately two hours of deliberations.

Jamarcus Jackson faces first-degree murder, simple assault and felony reckless endangerment for the March 23, 2014, shooting outside a downtown Johnson City bar that left a Bristol man dead.

The shooting outside the Battery, which no longer operates in the Cherry Street building it occupied at the time, left DeShaun Greer dead, his brother Jamison Greer and two bystanders injured.

Jackson didn’t take the stand in front of the jury, but his testimony after jurors exited the courtroom is on the record, preserved in the event his case is appealed. Defense attorney Gene Scott made the offer of proof after closing arguments were over and the jury had the case.

Jackson opted not to testify in the trial because Judge Stacy Street was going to let prosecutors bring in a prior robbery conviction. The defense didn’t want that prejudicial information presented to the jury.

What the jury didn’t hear was Jackson’s account of taking a .40-caliber handgun into the Battery the night of the shooting.