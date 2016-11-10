Updated: Jury convicts Jamarcus Jackson of lesser charge in 2014 murder

Jackson, 26, had been charged with first-degree murder in DeShaun Greer’s death outside the Battery, but the reduced conviction saved him from facing a life sentence.

He was also convicted of assault and reckless endangerment, two misdemeanor charges related to bystanders being injured by flying bullets or bullet fragments.

On the second-degree murder conviction, Jackson faces 25 to 60 years in prison. His sentence could be on the higher end due to multiple convictions on his record, including a federal weapons conviction that stemmed from the same incident.

He’s serving 10 years in prison on that conviction.

Jury selection was held Monday, ahead of the holiday for Election Day. Assistant District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin and Fred Lance had wrapped up their entire case on Wednesday. Defense attorneys Gene Scott and Donna Bolton didn’t call Jackson to testify, nor did they present any evidence. By 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the jury had the case after attorneys gave closing arguments and the judge read an hour’s worth of jury instructions.

The shooting in the early morning hours of March 23, 2014, outside the Battery, which no longer operates in the Cherry Street building it occupied at the time, left DeShaun Greer dead and his brother Jamison Greer and two bystanders injured. Witnesses in the case included Amanda Chappell, the woman Jackson went to The Battery with that night, two bouncers — John Calandros and James Phillips — and John Lawson, who didn’t work there at the time but later was employed as a DJ.

Calandros testified he broke up a fight between Jackson and another person — who was not involved in the later altercation — earlier in the evening. Later, he and another bouncer, James Phillips, broke up a fight between Jackson and DeShaun Greer. That’s when Jackson went up to Phillips and punched him, apparently for no reason. Jackson would later explain he punched Phillips because Phillips had Jackson’s cousin, Michael Rowe, down on the ground and he was only acting in defense of his relative.

Phillips later testified that by the time he got up from the floor, Jackson had left, the lights were on and the Battery staff was getting everyone out the door.

Outside, the crowd lingered but Calandros said the Greer brothers were calmed down and walking away toward the parking lot. But the men said Jackson returned and when DeShaun Greer saw Jackson, he went toward him. Scott said during opening statements that Greer charged at Jackson and Jackson acted in self defense.

Phillips testified that Greer ran toward Jackson, while Calandros denied Greer ran toward Jackson.

Jackson “stopped and was staring at Mr. Greer,” Calandros testified. “Mr. Greer turned around and walked toward him, then (Jackson) pulled his firearm and opened fire.”

Chappell had testified Wednesday that Jackson and she were bumped by Jamison Greer, which is what caused the altercation between the two. As they were leaving the club, Chappell said Jackson took off ahead of her on his way to the car and wouldn’t slow down.

“He was at my car even before I got down there,” so she used her wireless key fob to unlock the vehicle.

“He was at the passenger’s side,” and began rummaging in the car when she did unlock it. “He said, ‘Where’s my gun?’” she testified. “I said, ‘What do you want me to do?’ He said I could leave if I wanted to. I said ‘I’m not going to leave you here.’”

Chappell said Jackson put the gun in his pants and went back toward the Battery. In a few minutes, Chappell said she heard gunshots and ran back to the scene. By that time, DeShaun Greer had been killed and several people had Jackson down on the ground. After realizing Jackson was subdued by bystanders, Chappell said she left.

Jackson didn’t take the stand in front of the jury, but his testimony after jurors left the courtroom Thursday is in the record, preserved for the appeal in his case. Defense attorney Gene Scott made the offer of proof after closing arguments were over and the jury had the case.

Jackson opted not to testify in the trial because Judge Stacy Street was going to let prosecutors bring in a prior robbery conviction. The defense didn’t want that prejudicial information presented to the jury. Prosecutors objected to the after-the-fact testimony, but Street allowed it to preserve the record.

What the jury didn’t hear was Jackson’s account of taking a .40-caliber handgun into the Battery the night of the shooting.

Scott said he wanted Jackson’s testimony preserved for appellate purposes so if a higher court decides Street was wrong about allowing the robbery conviction to come in they can also look at Jackson’s testimony to determine if the jury would have reached a different verdict had Street’s ruling been different.

Jackson’s account of what happened was that he had a handgun in the waistband of his pants when Chappell picked him up that night.

She had testified Jackson put the gun in the floorboard, but he said that didn’t happen. Instead, he said he removed it from his waistband and laid it on his lap until they arrived at the bar. Jackson said he took the gun inside and was never checked by anyone to see if he had a weapon. During the evening, Jackson said he and Chappell mingled around the bar visiting with others there, including his cousin, Michael “Tito” Rowe.

While on the dance floor talking to two people, Jackson said he was pushed from behind. He turned around to see Jamison Greer talking to him, but Jackson couldn’t hear what Greer was saying. He said Chappell told him that they should leave, but then fights began to break out. Jackson said he saw a man — later identified as Phillips, the bouncer — on Rowe, so Jackson punched Phillips and helped Rowe up and they walked out.

Jackson said they stood outside talking for a few minutes, Chappell by his side, and Rowe asked if Jackson had any marijuana. Jackson said he did and went to get it from the car. Jackson said it wasn’t a gun he was going to retrieve, but marijuana for his cousin.

Chappell was later called as a rebuttal witness to Jackson and she was adamant about the gun being in her floorboard and Jackson yelling, ‘Where’s my gun?’ when he went back to her car. Jackson testified that when he got back down to the Battery, people were everywhere and he couldn’t find Rowe.

He said the crowd started yelling, ‘There he is, go get him.” He realized they were talking about him, then looked up to see DeShaun Greer start running toward him. Jackson said he pulled out the gun.

“I knew I was going to get hurt,” Jackson said. “When he was coming I knew something was going to happen. I knew he was going to hurt me.” Jackson said he fired a warning shot, expecting Greer to stop, but Greer kept coming toward him and he fired twice more.

No witness in the trial testified about a warning shot.

Jackson said Jamison Greer tackled him and they struggled over the gun and Jamison Greer ended up getting shot in the back on his shoulder several times. He said someone pulled Jamison Greer off him, but then he was tackled by several other people and held there until police arrived.

In the end, Jackson’s account of what happened played no role in the outcome of the trial, but his attorney hopes it will help on appeal.

“Obviously Mr. Jackson is disappointed in the verdict, and we plan to appeal,” Scott said in a written statement after the trial.

Prosecutors said they would have like to have had a first-degree murder conviction, but accepted the jury’s decision.

Jackson’s sentencing date in the case is Jan. 17.