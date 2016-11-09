State rests in 2014 Cherry St. slaying, defendants attorney maintains self-defense

Attorney Gene Scott made the statement to a jury that’s hearing evidence in the first-degree murder trial for Jamarcus Jackson, 26, who is accused of killing DeShaun Greer outside a Johnson City restaurant-by-day, nightclub-by-night in the early morning hours of March 23, 2014. It happened outside a location on Cherry Street in downtown Johnson City that once housed The Battery.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys selected a jury on Monday, took Tuesday off for Election Day and the trial began Wednesday.

Jackson went into Wednesday facing four charges — first-degree murder for the death of DeShaun Greer, attempted second-degree murder for shooting Jamison Greer, aggravated assault for a bullet that grazed Zachary Breedlove and reckless endangerment for an injury to Jonathan McInturff.

By day’s end the attempted second-degree murder was dismissed because the indictment was written incorrectly and failed to include “intent” as a prerequisite for the crime, and the aggravated assault charge was amended to simple assault. Still, if Jackson is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces life in prison.

Prosecutors presented their entire case Wednesday, catching Scott and co-counsel Donna Bolton off guard because Assistant District Attorney General Ken Baldwin had rattled off 20 witness names during jury selection. Prosecutors only called 11 witnesses to the stand, some whose testimony took about 15 minutes.

First on the stand was Amanda Chappell, who testified she and Jackson had been seeing each other a couple of months and were going out the night of the shooting for Jackson’s birthday. When Chappell picked Jackson up that night, she saw that he had a handgun he’d placed in the floorboard of her car.

She said Jackson left the weapon in her car when they parked and walked a block or so to the Battery. Throughout the evening, the two mingled and drank. At one point, Chappell said she saw Jackson with a beer bottle in his hand and talking to another guy.

“He had an empty beer bottle in his hand like he was going to hit,” the guy, she said. “They’re facing each other. ... I look over and see DeShaun and and another guy, they were standing there talking. As we were going to leave, DeShaun bumps him and bumps me.”

Chappell said she told Jackson to let it go and for them to leave. Chappell said she was concerned because “I know that when men are upset, bad things can happen.” Jackson had drank several drinks, and could still walk but had enough alcohol that he shouldn’t drive, she said when asked to describe his level of intoxication.

She testified that Jackson left the establishment and she followed but had a hard time keeping up as he made a beeline for her car.

“He was at my car even before I got down there,” so she used her wireless key fob to unlock the vehicle.

“He was at the passenger’s side,” and began rummaging in the car when she did unlock it. “He said, ‘Where’s my gun,’ ” she testified. “I said, ‘What do you want me to do.’ He sad I could leave if I wanted to. I said ‘I’m not going to leave you here.’ ”

Chappell said Jackson put the gun in his pants and went back toward the Battery. In a few minutes, Chappell said she heard gunshots and ran back to the scene. By that time, DeShaun Greer had been killed and several people had Jackson down on the ground. After realizing Jackson was subdued, Chappell said she left.

Other witnesses called by the state included:

John Calandros, a former bouncer at the Battery, who testified he broke up a fight between Jackson and another person — who was not involved in the later altercation — earlier in the evening. Later, he and another bouncer, James Phillips, broke up a fight between Jackson and DeShaun Greer. That’s when Jackson went up to Phillips and punched him.

Phillips later testified that by the time he got up, Jackson had left, the lights were on and the Battery staff were getting everyone out the door. Outside, the crowd lingered but Calandros said the Greer brothers were calmed down and walking away toward the parking lot.

That’s when Jackson returned and DeShaun Greer turned back and went toward him. Scott said during opening statements that Greer charged at Jackson and Jackson acted in self defense. Phillips testified that Greer ran toward Jackson while Calandros denied Greer ran toward Jackson.

Jackson “stopped and was staring at Mr. Greer,” Calandros testified. “Mr. Greer turned around and walked toward him, then (Jackson) pulled his firearm and opened fire.”

After the shooting ended — at least nine shots — DeShaun Greer was dead, his brother wounded and two bystanders were also hit, grazed by bullets or bullet fragments.

Bystanders tackled Jackson and kept him down until police arrived and one of the bouncers rendered the weapon safe and took it inside until he could turn it over to an officer.

Court ended shortly after 5 p.m., but will resume Thursday morning. That’s when the defense will announce if Jackson will testify or not, and present any evidence they have.