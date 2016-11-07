Jury selected for Battery parking lot murder trial

Jamarcus Jackson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The shooting ended in the death of 24-year-old DeShaun Greer, a former King College basketball player; the attempted murder of Greer’s brother, Jamison Greer, 20 at the time; and injury of bystanders Zachary Breedlove, 23, and Jonathan McInturff, 27.

It happened in the Cherry Street parking lot around 3 a.m. March 23 as the men, along with a horde of others, were leaving the Battery.

Earlier in the evening, Jackson and the Greer brothers exchanged heated words over Jackson allegedly flashing gang signs. At a preliminary hearing in November 2014, Jamison Greer may have provided a possible motive for the altercation outside when he testified about Jackson “throwing up gang signs.”

At some other point in the evening, Jackson and DeShaun Greer had bumped shoulders and had a verbal altercation as well, according to testimony.

Jamison testified he confronted Jackson about why he showed gang signs to his brother.

“I went and asked him why, and he hit me,” Jamison Greer testified. He later said Jackson told him “personal to my face he’d kill me.”

Bar security broke up the scuffle and Greer said he went outside a short time later. That’s when he saw his brother standing with a gun pointed at him.

“I ran up and tackled Jamarcus Jackson,” Jamison Greer testified at the November 2014 hearing. By then, the gun had already been fired and DeShaun Greer was on the ground bleeding.

Jackson is serving a 10-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in March of possession of the gun used in Greer’s death. The gun used in the shooting, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol, was taken from a residence in Washington County during a burglary in September 2013, according to police. In Jackson’s federal trial, his attorney asserted that Jackson did not know the weapon was stolen.

At the time of his arrest for Greer’s murder, Jackson was on probation serving the remainder of a six-year sentence on a robbery conviction that stemmed from a May 2009 incident in which he was accused of robbing a woman who gave him and another man a ride.

Jackson also faced aggravated assault charges from an April 2010 incident, but was never convicted because the victims refused to cooperate with prosecutors. Jackson was captured in Georgia after landing on Tennessee’s Most Wanted list on an attempted-murder charge from an April 14, 2010, shooting at apartments in South Johnson City.

He was charged with shooting Keith Maurice Crawford, 22, 611 Well St., Elizabethton. Police reports said Jackson shot Crawford in the leg and abdomen at Jackson’s sister’s home at 34 Town Square. Investigators allege the shooting was in retaliation for Crawford’s alleged assault of Jackson’s sister, Jalesa Harris, who was Crawford’s girlfriend at the time.

Those charges were dismissed.

If convicted of Greer’s murder, Jackson faces life in prison.

Jackson’s encounters with law enforcement stem back to February 2007, when he was convicted in Johnson City Juvenile Court of disorderly conduct and no driver’s license. He received a six-month judicial diversion sentence and 25 hours of community service on those cases, but violated it in July 2007. His diversion was extended by 60 days and he was ordered to do an additional 25 hours of community service.

In August 2007, the state filed a petition to revoke the pretrial diversion due to Jackson being suspended from school for insubordination, cursing a teacher and making threatening moves toward a teacher. In October 2007, he was charged as a juvenile with aggravated robbery and sent to Mountain View Youth Development Center. He was discharged from that facility on March 23, 2009, which was his 19th birthday.

As an adult and prior to the 2010 attempted murder charge that was ultimately dismissed, Jackson was charged with underage drinking in April 2009 and criminal trespassing in October 2009.