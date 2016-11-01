Jury convicts Lacy of lesser charge

He was facing a charge of aggravated assault in the Aug. 29, 2014, attack on his cellmate, James Buckingham. The jury found Lacy not guilty of a charge of vandalism. The charges stem from a fight inside their two-man cell that left Buckingham lying in a pool of blood underneath a bunk. Lacy admitted he used a metal fire sprinkler ring to strike Buckingham.

It was the second week in a row that a jury found Lacy guilty of a lesser charge in a case of violence inside the Carter County Jail. Last week, a different group of jurors found Lacy guilty of misdemeanor reckless endangerment instead of attempted first-degree murder in an Oct. 23, 2014, attack on Corrections Officer Dwight Lacey, who was hit several times with a dust-mop handle. Last week’s jury did find Lacy guilty of aggravated assault on a second charge.

The felony conviction could be a factor in a third trial Lacy is facing in March, when he is tried for first-degree murder in the July 4, 2014, bludgeoning death of Danny Ray Vance, a retired park ranger from Roan Mountain State Park. Last week’s felony conviction may be used as an aggravating circumstance if the state seeks the death penalty if Lacy is convicted of first-degree murder.

Although there were similarities in the two trials over the past two weeks, there was one difference. Lacy testified in this week’s trial, while he remained silent in last week’s trial.

Lacy proved to be a good witness. Lacy mastered his emotions and answered questions from prosecutor Dennis Brooks with even-tempered responses and used the word “sir” several times. The testimony was in contrast to the erratic behavior he had sometimes displayed during court hearings, when he occasionally shouted and used profanity.

He was so well behaved during his time on the witness stand and throughout both trials in the past two weeks that Judge Stacy Street complemented Lacy in the closing minutes of the trial Tuesday.

Lacy testified that Buckingham had already removed the sprinkler ring when Lacy was placed in the cell with him. He said they used the ring to “fish” with, running messages, food items and other things from one cell to another, using the ring as weight on a string.

Lacy’s testimony corresponded with the self-defense argument that defense attorney Patrick Denton was presenting. He said Buckingham outweighed him, 145 pounds to 250 pounds, and he said the two of them got into the argument when Lacy did not share a cheese sandwich with him.

Lacy said Buckingham was armed with the metal sprinkler ring. He said he hit Buckingham in the chest and stomach with his fists, then grabbed for the ring with both hands and was able to yank it away. He said he hit Buckingham in the head with the ring twice, then threw it to the floor because it cut into his hands.

“I had to protect myself. You can’t let someone threaten you,” Lacy said.

“I was just defending myself, sir,” Lacy told Brooks.

In closing arguments, Brooks said Lacy showed no sign of an injury and did not seek medical help, while Buckingham was found lying in his own blood.

Denton argued in his closing argument that the law allows an individual to defend himself, and that was what Lacy did.