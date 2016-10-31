Lacy again faces trial on jail violence charge

Also back for the second week in a row were Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks for the prosecution and attorney Patrick Denton for the defense.

This week, Lacy is on trial on charges of aggravated assault against his former cellmate, James Buckingham. He also faces a charge of vandalism under $500 for alleged damage to the Carter County Jail.

Last week, Lacy was in court on Monday and Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder against jailer Dwight Lacey and aggravated assault. Last week’s jury found Lacy guilty of aggravated assault, but lowered the attempted murder charge to misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

While the charges are serious in their own right, the prosecution is seeking to use felony convictions from the twin trials in order to gain the aggravated circumstances necessary to seek the death penalty against Lacy in an upcoming first-degree murder trial in the bludgeoning death of Danny Ray Vance, a retired ranger at Roan Mountain State Park. Vance was killed July 4, 2014.

The prosecution hopes to gain another aggravated assault case this week to add to the one Lacy was found guilty of last week to add weight to the argument for the death sentence.

In this week’s case, Buckingham was the second witness to testify. He told the jury he was housed in a cell with Lacy in A Block on the weekend of Aug. 30, 2014. He said Lacy had stolen a ring cover from a recessed fire sprinkler head. He used the metal ring in an attempt to punch holes through the concrete wall of the jail cell.

Buckingham said he was sitting on the bottom bunk of the cell when Lacy attacked him with the sprinkler ring. He told the jury he was hit in the head and was treated for cuts to three areas of his head, which required 11 staples to close.

Sgt. Brandon Stissel was the corrections officer on duty at the time. He testified that other prisoners alerted him that there was a fight in one of the cells. When the electronic door lock was opened, he said he found Lacy standing and Buckingham lying in a pool of blood under the bunk.

Stissel said Lacy was cooperative and was handcuffed and secured. He said Buckingham was not unconscious, but was “stunned and out of it.”

Lacy was removed to the more secure D Cell, where the assault on Lacey took place Oct. 23, 2014.