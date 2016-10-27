Former Walgreens pharmacist from Jonesborough pleads guilty to TennCare fraud

Amber Reilly, 33, of Jonesborough, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one count of healthcare fraud. Reilly remains free on a $20,000 bond pending a Jan. 30 sentencing date. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Reilly was the former clinical pharmacy manager at the Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy located in the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. According to the plea agreement, Reilly had a base salary of $136,000 and an annual bonus of $25,000.

Prosecutors say that from October 2014 through April 2016, Reilly falsified prior authorizations, medical lab reports, and drug test results for at least 51 patients who had prescriptions for expensive hepatitis C drugs including Sovaldi, Harvoni, Viekira Pak or Daklinza.

