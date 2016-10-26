Lacy conviction paves the way to possible death sentence

A jury deliberated two hours Tuesday afternoon before downgrading the attempted first-degree murder charge to misdemeanor reckless endangerment. On the second charge, the jury agreed with the state in finding Lacy guilty of aggravated assault.

Both charges stem from an Oct. 23, 2014, attack in the Carter County Jail that was caught on video by security cameras.

The video shows Lacy attack corrections officer Dwight Lacey (no relation) with a heavy-duty dust mop handle. The video shows Lacey suffer several blows to his face and the top of his head. Lacy was being held in the jail at the time on pretrial confinement after his arrest in the July 4, 2014, slaying of retired Roan Mountain State Park Ranger Danny Ray Vance.

Defense attorney Patrick Denton told the jury in closing arguments on Tuesday that a mop handle was not a deadly weapon. While conceding that the video clearly shows Lacy was guilty of the attack, he suggested the lower charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment was a more appropriate conviction.

Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks told the jury that the handle caused blunt force trauma wounds, and that there had been several deaths over the years in Carter County from such wounds. He told the jury the video clearly shows Lacy’s intent to kill Lacey.

Brooks said “Lacey is lucky to be alive. The only thing that saved his life was the shattering of that handle.”

Although the jury agreed with Denton on a lesser charge than attempted first-degree murder, the jury’s decision to find Lacy guilty of aggravated assault will allow the state to go forward with its intention to seek the death penalty in Vance’s death.

That intention was spelled out in a notice the district attorney general’s office filed with Criminal Court on Jan. 26, 2015. The notice said “the specific aggravating circumstance(s) that the state intends to rely upon at a sentencing hearing include the following: The defendant was previously convicted of one or more felonies, other than the present charge, whose statutory elements involve the use of violence to the person.”

The 2015 notice concluded with the statement that “the aggravating circumstances will be withdrawn should no qualifying felony conviction(s) result from the cases currently docketed” in Carter County.

The state has the chance to obtain another felony conviction on Lacy next week, when he faces a trial in which he is charged with aggravated assault in an incident involving his cellmate at the Carter County Jail.