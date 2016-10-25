Lacy's attempted murder case goes to jury in Carter County

The two-day trial got underway Monday, as prosecutors and defense attorneys wrangled over whether Lacy intended to kill when he attacked jailer Dwight Lacey with a dust mop handle on Oct. 23, 2014, in Cell Block D of the Carter County Jail. That attack was caught on video.

A conviction could be used during the sentencing phase of another trial, the murder of retired Roan Mountain State Park ranger Danny Ray Vance.

Lacey testified that on the evening of the attack he had been in the cell block when Lacy had been let out of his cell for his one-hour-per-day recreation. He said Lacy was required to wear shackles whenever he was outside his cell.

He was removing the shackles to place Lacy back in his cell. As soon as the shackles were removed from Lacy’s feet, he said Lacy sprinted over to the dust mop, grabbed it, and began swinging it at him.

In addition to this week’s trial, Lacy also faces a trial next week on a aggravated assault charge in which he allegedly assaulted an inmate in the jail.

