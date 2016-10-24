logo
NE Tennessee man who threw woman off balcony for refusing him sex sentenced to 10 days in jail

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 1:21 PM

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who reportedly threw a 19-year-old woman off a second-story motel balcony because she refused him sex was sentenced to 10 days in jail earlier this week and ordered to attend anger management classes.

Wesley Dylan Marshall, 24, 217 Carters Valley Loop, Rogersville, was originally charged by Church Hill police on July 9 with aggravated assault and retaliation for past actions.

On Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, the retaliation charge was dismissed, and Marshall pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor assault charge.

Aside from the jail time and anger management classes, Marshall was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, ordered to serve 96 hours of community service, issued fines and fees totaling $1,237 and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

