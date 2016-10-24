Lacy's intent is at the center of attempted murder trial

What is in disagreement in Lacy’s trial is whether or not he had intent to commit murder during the attack.

That disagreement came to the forefront several times during the first day of Lacy’s trial for attempted first-degree murder, which began Monday and is expected to be completed today or Wednesday.

The question goes deeper that an attempted-first-degree-murder trial. A conviction could be used during the sentencing phase of another trial, the murder of retired Roan Mountain State Park ranger Danny Ray Vance.

A conviction in this week’s trial could be used as an enhancement factor in seeking the death penalty for Lacy, if he is convicted in the murder trial.

Defense attorney Patrick Denton told the jury he did not think the state’s lawmakers were thinking of mop handles when they defined a deadly weapon. He said a mop handle was similar to a pool cue, which have often been used in barroom disagreements.

He said people wielding pool cues may be charged with aggravated assault, but not attempted first-degree murder. He said if mop handles were deadly weapons, why were they given to prisoners to clean the jail?

Prosecutor Dennis Brooks argued that many murders are a result of blunt force. During the time emergency room physician John Robert Barrowclough was testifying about Lacey’s injuries, Brooks asked the doctor to describe blunt-force injuries.

Barrowclough said blunt force could be many things, including being caused by implements that do not have a sharp edge.

Barrowclough said blunt force to the head could cause death, and that was the reason he had images made of Lacey’s brain, which showed no internal injury.

Barrowclough said Lacey had a total of eight injuries. Six were to his head and face, including a couple of 4-to-5-inch wounds to the top of his head and two wounds in and above his left eyebrow.

One was 2 inches long and the other was a half-inch long. There was also an injury to his arm, caused by Lacey holding up his arm to shield himself. An injury to his back may have come from falling down during the attack.

Brooks said the continued assaults on Lacey with the mop handle showed an intent by Lacy to murder Lacey.

Lacey testified that on the evening of the attack he had been in the cell block when Lacy had been let out of his cell for his one-hour-per-day recreation. He said Lacy was required to wear shackles whenever he was outside his cell.

He was removing the shackles to place Lacy back in his cell. As soon as the shackles were removed from Lacy’s feet, he said Lacy sprinted over to the dust mop, grabbed it, and began swinging it at him.

In addition to this week’s trial, Lacy also faces a trial next week on a aggravated assault charge in which he allegedly assaulted an inmate in the jail.