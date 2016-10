Kelsey McCarter, 26, charged with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of exploitation of a minor by electronic means, appeared for a status hearing on a plea deadline before Judge Scott Green.

The hearing was reset for an April 17 trial.

"We have had some (plea) negotiations, but we hit a brick wall," McCarter's attorney, Doug Trant, said after the hearing.

