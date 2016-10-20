Carlie’s accused kidnapper originally planned to take her to Roanoke

In a statement Simpson gave to investigators, which was read aloud Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, Simpson’s plan was to take Carlie to live with a friend in Roanoke, get a job, and homeschool her.

Instead, they ended up parking his van under some trees in a remote pasture off Gravely Valley Road near the Hancock County line and staying there the entire eight days.

They were discovered by a civilian search party the evening of May 12.

