Carlie’s accused kidnapper originally planned to take her to Roanoke

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 11:38 AM

ROGERSVILLE — Shortly after his May 12 arrest, Gary Simpson reportedly told investigators he’d taken 9-year-old Carlie Trent eight days earlier because he felt her father treated her unfairly and favored her sister.

In a statement Simpson gave to investigators, which was read aloud Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, Simpson’s plan was to take Carlie to live with a friend in Roanoke, get a job, and homeschool her.

Instead, they ended up parking his van under some trees in a remote pasture off Gravely Valley Road near the Hancock County line and staying there the entire eight days.

They were discovered by a civilian search party the evening of May 12.

