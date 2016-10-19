Judge allows Carter Co. deputy charged with murder to return to Tennessee

The Jefferson Post reports that Joshua “Hoppy” Hopkins, a former Ashe County, N.C., deputy, recently was granted a motion to have the terms of his pre-trial release modified to allow him to return to his home in Tennessee.

Originally, a judge ordered that Hopkins could not leave Ashe County.

Hopkins, who was featured on the “Southern Justice” television series, was charged in September with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury in the shooting death of Dallas Arthur Shatley, 62, following an on-duty altercation on July 8, 2015. Few details were released about the shooting, other than the fact Hopkins and two other deputies had been involved in an altercation with Shatley and that one of the deputies had been dragged by a car.

Hopkins came to work for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department shortly after the incident. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Chief Deputy James Parrish said an intensive background check was conducted prior to Hopkins’ being hired.

Lunceford could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday about whether Hopkins had returned to duty. Hopkins had been placed on administrative leave without pay after the indictment was released.

Hopkins had also been involved in an earlier fatal shooting. In August 2013, Hopkins, another Ashe County deputy and a West Jefferson police officer were exonerated in the events related to the fatal November 2012 shooting of Walter Mark Houck in Glendale Springs. More details about that incident are available from the Jefferson Post.