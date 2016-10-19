logo
NE Tennessee businessman reports to jail after losing appeal in traffic homicide conviction

Jeff Bobo,, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 8:20 AM

ROGERSVILLE — After spending nearly two years free on appeal from his 2014 negligent homicide conviction, Rogersville businessman Roger Stewart arrived at the Hawkins County Jail on Tuesday afternoon to begin serving his two-year sentence.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals filed an opinion in Knoxville on Tuesday upholding the court verdict and sentencing.

On Oct. 8, 2014, a Hawkins County jury found Stewart guilty of criminally negligent homicide by causing the death of Thelma Hughes in a head-on collision that occurred in 2012 on Hughes’ 84th birthday.

He was also found guilty on two counts of felony reckless endangerment related to the other two occupants of the vehicle with Hughes.

