NE Tennessee businessman reports to jail after losing appeal in traffic homicide conviction

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals filed an opinion in Knoxville on Tuesday upholding the court verdict and sentencing.

On Oct. 8, 2014, a Hawkins County jury found Stewart guilty of criminally negligent homicide by causing the death of Thelma Hughes in a head-on collision that occurred in 2012 on Hughes’ 84th birthday.

He was also found guilty on two counts of felony reckless endangerment related to the other two occupants of the vehicle with Hughes.

