Memphis: Man sentenced to 40 years in girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter's death

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 30-year-old Tony McKinney pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a Memphis court Monday. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of a child under 8 years of age and was given a concurrent 25-year sentence.

Authorities say McKinney told investigators that he spanked Ciriyah West for five or six minutes because she would not stop crying on May 29, 2013, in an apartment in southeast Memphis.

The girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She died a week later from multiple blunt trauma injuries.