logo
Leave Feedback

UT Vols

Ex-Tennessee Vols player from Bristol gets 2 months for enticing teen for sex

Associated Press • Today at 4:16 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A former University of Tennessee football player has been sentenced to two months in jail for trying to entice a 14-year-old girl for sex in Florida.

The State Attorney’s Office in Pinellas County, Florida, says 23-year-old Mackenzie “Mack” Crowder was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a communications device. He does not have to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Crowder engaged in an online conversation with someone he thought was a teenage girl in January. They say he sent four inappropriate photos and solicited “the minor” to engage in sex acts with him. Crowder was arrested in February after authorities say he arranged to meet her near St. Petersburg, Florida.

The university website lists Crowder, of Bristol, Tennessee, as a senior guard and center last season.

Recommended for You