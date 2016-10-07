Washington County inmate disruptive, threatened with move to state prison

Dallas Sarden, 23, appeared in court with his attorney, Patrick Denton, on Thursday for Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street to consider a state motion requesting Sarden be moved.

“He’s been in compliance with all the rules of the jail,” Denton told the judge.

“Two weeks ago, the state filed a motion (that) Mr. Sarden be transported to (a) Special Needs facility or to the Tennessee Department of Correction because of his conduct in the Washington County Detention Center,” Street said.

“Since then, Mr. Sarden has complied with the rules of the Detention Center. Apparently you’ve complied,” Street said to Sarden. “I would strongly encourage you to do so.”

Street went on to say that if Sarden’s behavior does continue to be acceptable, the judge would not hesitate to transfer him “somewhere you probably don’t want to go.”

According to Detention Center Maj. Brenda Downes, Sarden is housed in a single-inmate cell and isn’t out with other prisoners. If Sarden has to be moved within the facility, two officers are assigned to that task.

Downes said Sarden was placed on lockdown because of numerous disciplinary reports filed on him by officers.

Those include filing false reports, interference with officers’ duties, disobeying a lawful order of a staff member, verbal abuse, disrespect, disruptive noise and activity, threats, resisting officers, assault on an inmate, lying and deception, tampering with locks and security, fighting and transferring items from one housing unit to another.

In addition to that, Downs said Sarden threatened to file a PREA — Prison Rape Elimination Act — complaint on every officer in the jail, indicating he’d been sexually assaulted, unless he’s released.

Sarden and Aaron Charles Garland, 21, 401 N. East St., Elizabethton, are both charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Aug. 18 death of Karen K. Parker, 59, inside her residence at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Apt. 24.

Parker was found dead in her apartment by a maintenance worker. Police said she was smothered to death.

Both are jailed and awaiting trial in the case.