Johnson City killer sentenced to 38 years in prison

Judge Stacy Street handed down the sentencing in Washington County Criminal Court, having overseen Ballard’s murder trial in August.

Ballard was convicted Aug. 25 of second-degree murder in Rowe’s death. The trial lasted three days with a full day of jury selection, a full day of testimony and a third day spent listening to attorneys’ closing arguments. The jury deliberated about six hours before returning the guilty verdict. Ballard was charged with first-degree murder for Rowe’s death, but the jury opted for the lesser charge.

Ballard, 31, is already serving a total of 20 years on two prior convictions. He was on probation at the time of Rowe’s shooting death. He will serve the 38 years on top of his prior sentences.

The state argued that Ballard gunned down 30-year-old Michael Rowe as Rowe sat in a parked car outside an East Myrtle residence. Johnson City police said the men had a verbal altercation earlier in the evening while both were inside the home of Selena Allen.

Ballard was told to leave, and he did. Rowe and Tonya Hartley also left and were sitting in a vehicle when Ballard returned and another verbal altercation ensued between the men before shots were fired.

Ballard was accused of firing first, shooting through the car door and window, but Rowe returned fire. Ballard was injured, but fled, and Rowe collapsed in the road. He was later pronounced dead at the Johnson City Medical Center.

