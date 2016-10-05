logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
crime

NE Tennessee mom who caused drugged driving wreck with two kids in car gets 120 days

JEFF BOBO, NET News Service • Today at 2:15 PM

ROGERSVILLE — A Church Hill mom who caused a head-on collision in a drugged driving wreck last year with two unrestrained children in her vehicle was sentenced to 120 days in jail Monday in a plea deal that reduced a felony charge to a misdemeanor.

Brittany Mackenzy Smith, 31, 209 Jones Road Lot A-1, Church Hill, was originally charged with felony child endangerment, among several other charges.

On Monday, Smith pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to the reduced misdemeanor assault charge, as well as DUI, driving on a suspended license second offense, two child restraint violations, no insurance, and failure to exercise due care.

In addition to being sentenced to 120 days in jail, Smith was also sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, 48 hours of community service and was ordered to pay $3,465 in fines and fees.

More about Smith’s sentencing from the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You