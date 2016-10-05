Man gets 15 years on drug charges

Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice accepted the pleas of Adam Andrew Kennett, 32, 514 Cedar Ave., on two counts of sale of schedule I drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, two other counts of sale of schedule I drugs, one count of sale of schedule VI drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, and one other count of sale of schedule VI drug.

Rice sentenced Kennett to 15 years on one count of the sale of schedule I drugs in a school zone. All other sentences will be served concurrent to the 15-year sentence. The other sentences included 15 years on the other charge of sale of schedule I drugs in a school zone, eight years on each of the two other schedule I sales, two years on the sale of schedule VI drugs in a school zone and one year on the other sale of schedule VI drugs charge. Rice also fined Kennett to $2,000 on each of the six charges.

The charges stemmed from drug sales conducted in November and December 2014. According to the grand jury indictment, the drug purchases included MDNA, LSD and marijuana. The sales ranged from $180 to $750.

Rice also sentenced another man who pleaded on drug charges to four years, but because the charges were not inside a drug-free school zone, Donovan Robert Turner, 34, 508 S. Roan St., was sentenced as a standard offender and could be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of the sentence.

The four-year sentence followed a guilty plea for sale of marijuana. Once the sentence is served, Turner will have to serve eight years of supervised probation on another guilty plea on the sale of LSD. If there are no violations during the first year of probation, the final seven years would be unsupervised.

Turner also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to a year’s probation, concurrent with the other probation. Charges of sale of MDNA and manufacture of “wax” were dismissed.