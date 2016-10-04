NE Tennessee man sentenced to 25 years on child rape charges

Charles Arnold Patton Jr., 47, is serving a 29-year sentence stemming from guilty pleas in October 2015 in Tazewell County, Va., to two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor child — who was the same victim from his Hawkins County charges.

On Monday, Judge John Dugger accepted Patton’s Alford plea to three counts of rape of a child, a Class A felony; one count of aggravated sexual battery, a Class B felony; and three counts of a Class C felony sexual abuse related charge.

An Alford plea is tantamount to a guilty plea without the admission of guilt. The defendant must admit that there is enough evidence for a conviction if the case went to trial.

