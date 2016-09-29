Undeliverable: Sullivan Co. postal worker hides 2,700 pieces of mail in her home

Kathy Gross said a pending divorce, anxiety and depression are the reasons why she failed to deliver the mail.

A federal grand jury indicted Gross in March on two charges: knowingly and willfully obstructing the passage of U.S. mail and unlawfully delaying a package or mail in her possession.

Gross pleaded guilty Tuesday to the obstruction charge in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. She faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Her next court appearance is Oct. 3.

