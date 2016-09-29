logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
rape

Man who raped, robbed elderly Blountville woman sentenced to 60 years

NICK SHEPHERD, NET News Service • Today at 2:52 PM

BLOUNTVILLE — A Blountville man who raped and robbed an elderly woman in 2014 was found guilty and sentenced to 60 years without any chance of parole or probation.

Larry Allen Stumbo, 24, was found guilty in July of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Judge R. Jerry Beck handed down the 60 year sentence to Stumbo in a Blountville courtroom Thursday morning. Stumbo will serve 100 percent of his sentence with no chance for parole. He was also fined a total of $151,000.

"We are glad that the victim, who has been through a lot, has been vindicated," said Barry Staubus, Sullivan County District Attorney General. "We think the sentencing was appropriate."

More on Stumbo’s sentencing from the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You