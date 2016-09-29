Man who raped, robbed elderly Blountville woman sentenced to 60 years

Larry Allen Stumbo, 24, was found guilty in July of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Judge R. Jerry Beck handed down the 60 year sentence to Stumbo in a Blountville courtroom Thursday morning. Stumbo will serve 100 percent of his sentence with no chance for parole. He was also fined a total of $151,000.

"We are glad that the victim, who has been through a lot, has been vindicated," said Barry Staubus, Sullivan County District Attorney General. "We think the sentencing was appropriate."

More on Stumbo’s sentencing from the Kingsport Times-News.