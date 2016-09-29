Carter deputy arraigned on murder charge

Justin Hopkins was charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. The charges stem from the July 8, 2015, fatal shooting of Dallas Arthur Shatley, 62, while Hopkins was a deputy with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department.

Pam Barlow, Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court, said Hopkins turned himself in to North Carolina authorities in Ashe County on Thursday morning and made his first appearance in court.

She said Hopkins was released after posting $250,000 bond. Barlow said West Jefferson attorney Jay Vannoy is representing Hopkins, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 5.

Hopkins was one of three deputies who responded to a domestic disturbance on July 8, 2015. During the response, one of the deputies reportedly was dragged by a vehicle driven by Shatley. Shots were fired and Shatley was killed. The three deputies were placed on administrative leave, but they were reinstated a month later.

A short time later, Hopkins went to work for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. A background check conducted before he was hired found that he had been cleared in the investigation of Shatley’s death.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department placed Hopkins on administrative leave without pay Wednesday, after Sheriff Dexter Lunceford was informed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation that Hopkins had been indicted by a grand jury Monday.